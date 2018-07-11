Essn95
Here it is, I decided to start one official thread to keep everything together on my build. So to begin as of today I am a 15 year old attending high school and I was graciously gifted my 1995 Hardtop Convertible Cobra as my first car. My inspiration for this was my fathers 94 Cobra as I fell in love with that growing up. So we purchased the car around September 2017 here’s a pic after it came home and got a bath...
This is #475 of 499 of the limited production hardtop convertible cobras
Upon purchase it had a few problems, U joints were shot, motor mount needed replacing on one side, ac blew through defroster, and it just didn’t run quite right, little hesitations but nothing major. Now rewind to April I had a 95 cobra which was technically my first car until we found this and had to get it. Here’s a picture of that one which now resides with @General karthief
Essentially it was a mechanically sound car, FBO that just was beat up by it’s previous owner so what we did is swap over all the bolt ons to the hardtop reverting the vert to stock before sale. Parts we swapped included the following. It had headers but we left that for ease of installation
- BBK 70mm TB
-BBK CAI
- FRPP Aluminum Driveshaft
- BBK catted x pipe
- SLP LM2
-Hurst Shifter
At this time we also knocked out a brand new king cobra clutch and flywheel, did trans mount too. Here’s that process
As of now that’s the last thing that we’ve done to it, only thing left we have to get done before I take it to school is tint, get those st seats in, lowering springs, motor mounts, and hook up the air tube back to the cats.
Stick along as I pull together my dream high school build, will be slow as budget is tight, but it’ll be nice in the end. Thanks for reading
I’ll have sounds clips of all three cobra uploaded tonight on YouTube, I’ll link it when it’s done
YouTube: RM Productions
View: https://youtu.be/IFo5kUux4TA
