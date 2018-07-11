Dash cam is successfully hardwired in, and barely any traces of wire left, here’s a brief overview of what I did1. Mounted the dash cam behind my rear view mirror and tested video2. Removed A pillar3. Route wiring beneath the windshield trim on the vert, and ran it down the a pillar, using tape to secure it against the body4. Tapped into the radio fuse using a add a fuse and connected the power line5. Connected my ground under a bolt to the body6. Test and double check everything works as it should. Camera should only come on when the ignition is turned to the on position and turn off shortly after the ignition is off.7. Ziptie and tuck the remaining wire out of the way under the dash8. Reinstall A pillar trim9. Enjoy your clean install!Note: In my case the add a fuse reduced clearance to the point where I can’t run the fuse box cover, not a huge deal I think