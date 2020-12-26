95 5.0 bogging/ hesitating

Andresquintana.mma

Andresquintana.mma

Nov 28, 2014
I bought a 95 gt 5 speed a few months ago and it ran great until recent. Didn't do any work to it but it started bogging out or hesitating recently. Sometimes when I cold start it will be bogging when I try and push the gas in 1st and will all of a sudden start running fine, then a few blocks later it will do the same thing. It doesnt matter what gear its in. The weird thing is when im driving normal and it bogs down i will floor it then it will pick up like its running how it should be. I thought it needed a tune up so did the spark plus and wires and the thought it was a fuel issue so I replaced the pump but no luck. Still running the same. I ran codes and didnt see anything that would cause that (dont remember the codes but I can pull them again if needed)
 

