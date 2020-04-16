Progress Thread 95 5.0 first timer

Cannon77550

Cannon77550

Member
Jan 7, 2018
26
5
13
34
Galveston, TX
Hey everybody, thought I would try a build thread. I have never done anything of this scale on a car before, but I'm an amusement ride mechanic by trade so I've done a few rebuilds on a "larger" scale. My project is a 95 gt that I picked up a few years back. Shes been through some :poo: just since I got it. First issue I had was some major flooding from rain that flooded it out. I ended up pulling the carpet and rear seats. Then a few months after that I had some over hearing issues that I'm assuming was a head gasket. She has been sitting a few months and about a month ago I started on it. The first part of this thread will be on my top end rebuild/restore. During my tear down and rebuild I have been working on repainting/restoring or replacing everything. But I'm doing it on a poor man's budget lol. I'm a dad of 4 so as you can imagine the car doesnt get as much love as it deserves. Now I didnt plan on doing a thread so I didnt take as many pics as I should have but I do have some that I can share up to this point. I'll try to take more pics from here on out. Unfortunately do to funding there wont be a whole lot of performance parts right now but hopefully in the future.
Here's what I started with:
20200214_145538.jpg

All tore down:
20200229_133323.jpg

Starting to sandblast and paint:
20200309_202716.jpg
20200309_202659.jpg
20200315_224003.jpg
 
  • Like
Reactions: Olivethefet and General karthief

  • Sponsors(?)


95BlueStallion

95BlueStallion

Drop into my dm’s gurrrrrl
10 Year Member
Feb 22, 2007
5,637
3,230
214
Cedar Rapids, Iowa
www.goodreads.com
Nothing wrong with restoring a car’s factory parts. Sometimes I wish I would have left my fox stock, because it felt and sounded more like my high school car than it does now. I kinda ruined its nostalgia by wanting more and more out of it. Getting yours running well and looking good again is cool.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Cannon77550
Cannon77550

Cannon77550

Member
Jan 7, 2018
26
5
13
34
Galveston, TX
Ya I've had a blast so far. Here's a few more pics.
Lapping valves and cleaning up heads:
20200329_162633.jpg

Flat black for the heads since they were outta gloss:
20200331_211829.jpg

Also had a bit of a hiccup, didnt get all the coolant out of the cylinder and had a little corrosion in cylinder #5. But I'm just gonna run with it because hey, budget build man.... broke dad here.
20200409_130949.jpg

I will post some more stuff tomorrow. Got the driver's side head back on and torqued down today, but forgot to take pics.
 
revhead347

revhead347

I have face herpes.
15 Year Member
Jun 14, 2004
7,870
899
214
40
Acworth, GA
That first picture got me a little aroused. That's a totally unmolested SN. All original parts just dirty and corroded as nature intended. It all looks good so far. Don't sweat that little water spot in the cylinder bore; it won't amount to anything.

Kurt
 
  • Like
Reactions: Cannon77550
revhead347

revhead347

I have face herpes.
15 Year Member
Jun 14, 2004
7,870
899
214
40
Acworth, GA
Amazing what a can of engine enamel will do. I like to see a dirty engine like that. It means all the bolts have only been screwed in once.

Kurt
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
R 91 4 to 8 first timer. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
B Engine 1st timer Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
dustoff74 Old timer new to the Forum 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 5
hungrymonkey Any Of The Old Timers Still Here? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 69
Jill B. Hi! I Am A First Timer! The Welcome Wagon 2
Similar threads
91 4 to 8 first timer.
Engine 1st timer
Old timer new to the Forum
Any Of The Old Timers Still Here?
Hi! I Am A First Timer!
Top Bottom