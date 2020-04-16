Hey everybody, thought I would try a build thread. I have never done anything of this scale on a car before, but I'm an amusement ride mechanic by trade so I've done a few rebuilds on a "larger" scale. My project is a 95 gt that I picked up a few years back. Shes been through somejust since I got it. First issue I had was some major flooding from rain that flooded it out. I ended up pulling the carpet and rear seats. Then a few months after that I had some over hearing issues that I'm assuming was a head gasket. She has been sitting a few months and about a month ago I started on it. The first part of this thread will be on my top end rebuild/restore. During my tear down and rebuild I have been working on repainting/restoring or replacing everything. But I'm doing it on a poor man's budget lol. I'm a dad of 4 so as you can imagine the car doesnt get as much love as it deserves. Now I didnt plan on doing a thread so I didnt take as many pics as I should have but I do have some that I can share up to this point. I'll try to take more pics from here on out. Unfortunately do to funding there wont be a whole lot of performance parts right now but hopefully in the future.Here's what I started with:All tore down:Starting to sandblast and paint: