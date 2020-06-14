Not exactly a mustang but still same general idea.

93 5.0 in f150 ate a plug, broke a valve and scratched up cyl wall on top of that cam was all scratched up.

I got a 95 5.0 out of another truck. Refreshed block new bearings rods/mains all new seals and head gaskets ford racing lifters and a timing set.



I was not aware they changed firing order after 93. Almost every where said it was old firing order. So it misses on 4&5. Plug 4 is soaked and 5 is dry.

Do i have to get a 93 cam or just get a pcm out of a 95? Any ideas? I am asking this here figuring it was same idea of a ho cam into a non ho 5.0 if it was just a pcm and plug wire change needed.



Sorry to ask here but f150.net was more interested in dizzy cam gear and wanting more info even tho i listed every thing i did. I listed how and when i changed out the broken dizzy so i wouldnt loose time with lifters and chain off of block, Even down to compression test with pics.



Sorry so long but any ideas or help would be appricated.