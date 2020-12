I ordered a complete 5 lug disc brake set up from a salvage yard. What I have installed so far has been good. I went to test fit the booster this weekend before I painted the engine bay and it doesn’t fit. I believe everything I received was off a 95. I am installing it on a 85. The booster hits the strut tower, the hole pattern is different as well. Did I get the wrong one? Should I have to make it fit? Or can I just use my old one with a different master cylinder?