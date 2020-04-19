95 cobra 5.0 fan problems

9

95NOSstang

New Member
Jun 19, 2018
1
0
1
21
cedar springs
Hello everybody so my mustang 5.0 started overheating, I originally flushed radiator and installed new thermostat and coolant, then the car continued to over heat so I looked deeper and realized that the fan isn’t coming on, the low speed isn’t coming on at idle and the high speed never comes on even when I turn the ac on...
All the fuses look good, I manually jumped the fan directly from the battery and the fan comes on and works properly, I heard if I ran the car and disconnected the ect sensor (the two wire sensor to the left of distributor) that the fan should come on.. I disconnected it and the fan doesn’t come at all which made me think the ccrm is at fault, I purchased another used ccrm and installed it and the fan still will NOT come on... any help would be great
 

