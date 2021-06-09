95 Cobra: Composite intake spacer melted :(

Hi everyone. I was wondering if anyone here has used an intake spacer on an EGR-equipped engine. The engine was overheating from what looks to be a blown head gasket (water in the radiator bubbles with engine running), so in the process of tearing the top part of the engine down, I noticed that all of the upper plenum bolts were loose, because the $40 "phenolic" spacer I ordered off of ebay melted (badly) after just 600 miles. I notified the seller, who I'm assuming 3D printed it and he informed me that "unless EGR is blocked at the head level, every spacer on the market would melt because no spacer can withstand the exhaust temperatures". Now, I'm not sure if the spacer melting caused the overheating and/or blown head gasket, but I can't have any future melting, regardless.

I don't have any choice but to run EGR (in California) and I also have to run a spacer, due to the valve covers that I have (because I have roller rockers). Does anyone use a spacer with EGR? Is what the ebay seller told me complete FUD and he's just using cheap materials? If anyone could chime in, that'd be great. If someone has a 3/8" spacer that they run with EGR, please tell me the brand you're using. Thanks!
 

Yes, I’ve been running a 3/8” cobra phenolic spacer for 20+ years with a functional EGR. No signs of even coming close to starting to melt.

A 3D printed spacer won’t likely last as the whole point of 3D printing is using heat to melt plastic. The good ones are machined out of a phenolic resin which do not have a melting point, but degrade at temps over 500F

I’m pretty sure this is the one I bought years ago.

 
