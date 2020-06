Ok guys, I am having a cooling fan issue and before asking the question, I searched for my answer and have not found it. I obviously have a cooling fan that won't turn on. I have replaced the CTS, fan, CCRM and the fan still will not come on. I looked at the plug and it appears fine, I checked the 69 amp fuse under hood and it is intact. I even jumped the CTS with no results. I'm getting super frustrated and need a bit of direction