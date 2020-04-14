Electrical 95 cobra random dyno numbers

My car is a 1995 cobra with 351 Windsor stroked hci Novi 2000 on e85 and meth with a t4mo computer and a sct chip. My issue is that I've had my car on the Dyno recently and discovered that although my car runs well with no issues my power is all over the place. Did about 10 passes and my car made anywhere from 500-730 hp. I was able to confirm that my afr was a bit rich but nothing crazy, fuel pressure is consistent around 40lbs if I remember correctly,boost is15-16lbs the only things I can't monitor is ignition/timing. I recently replaced the act sensor,coolant air temp sensor, cleaned my maf full blown tune up any help would be greatly appreciated.

Here is 3 of my pulls the short one my friend got scared cause the car acted different but it sounded how my car normally sounds when it's performing properly,notice I gain 100 hp out of nowhere and the short pull both seem to possibly end the same. We did about 10 pulls and the power was all over the place. I do have a check engine light that seems to be smog equipment and 02 sensors so im working on that currently.
 

My guess at this time is that the spark advance is wandering all over the place. A timing light used to monitor the spark advance would confirm or deny this theory.

If you have an Air/Fuel Ratio gauge, monitor the readings as you do the dyno run. A widely varying A/F ratio would also give you the same results.
 
