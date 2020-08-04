95 Cobra Tach not working

We just got a 95 Cobra that had been stored for 5 years or so. It needs many things but an annoying issue it has is the tach does not work. When you turn the ignition switch on, the needle goes to "0" like it is getting power but it does not move further when the engine starts. I had a 94 Cobra 15 years ago and still had a Chilton's 94-98 Mustang repair manual in a storage box. According to the book, the tach is connected with a Red/Yellow and Tan/Yellow wire. Anyone else chase tach problems and have any advice? Thanks.