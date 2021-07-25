Drivetrain 95 Cobra Transmission replacement

Ok so my 95 Cobra is grinding 3rd gear at high RPM shifts. Normal driving is no problem. I'm thinking the synchro is going bad there, so what are my options?
I've been out of the game for quite some time so my knowledge in the 94-95 transmissions was replaced by some other grain of knowledge.
What's out there and what's best? Car is mostly stock (tune, headers, gears, exhaust). What's my best bang for my buck.
