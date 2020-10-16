95 Cobra Tuning Help

Shorty Headers

Crappy short ram intake

70mm TB

MSD Ignition components

E303 FMS

X-Pipe to now dumps.



Hey guys, I need alittle help. Im new to the mustang world. Always wanted a SN95 Cobra and decided now was that time. Long story short, picked up a modded 95 Cobra. Below is the mod listThe car runs, okay, I can def tell its rich. I have not enjoyed it since I haven’t really gone through the car yet to make sure its all running safely.My question is a two part. I ordered the SCT 4-Bank Eliminator Chip for “tuning purposes” and had planned on ordering a tune and downloading since I figured the mods were pretty basic or BPU for these cars. Is this a good way to?Second part of the question is, from what I can tell, the MAF & Injectors are factory injectors, when I did a bit of searching on the 95 Cobra with the E303, I found some info that said it required aftermarket or a different MAF & injectors to get it to run correctly or maximum benefits. Can anyone here advise?I will be staying NA until about mid next year where hopefully I will go some FI option whether the On3 Single or a Vortech/Procharger.Thanks all in advance!