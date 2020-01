Keep in mind I'm not there hands on but I would give it a good tune up and check vacuum lines, pcv valve and there is a screen under the pcv valve that may need changing.get a good repair manual not a generic haynes or chilton. Google your year/model and look for a ford assembly manual.also there are repair tips in the technical/how to forum here: https://www.stangnet.com/mustang-forums/threads/technical-thread-how-to-index.808661/ (94-5 stuff is highlighted)Look for the surging idle checklist for idle-stalling issues. Don't jump around doing the checklist, the next step depends on the result from the previous one. Jrichker and others put it together and it works when you do it step by step.Post up any questions and let us know what you find.