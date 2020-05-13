95 gt abs sensor compatibility

I have a 95 gt and the abs sensor came on yesterday. i ran the codes and its 33 so i need to replace the front left abs speed sensor. i have been looking all morning and can not find any motorcraft ones for 95, only 97 and up. anyone know if a Motorcraft BRAB65 is compatible for a 95? and if not where i can find one? i see a lot of cheap universal looking ones but id rather put in a quality part. im hoping i dont have to go to pick n pull because i hear these usually break when removing them. any help or recommendations appreciated