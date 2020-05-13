95 gt abs sensor compatibility

S

sac95gf

New Member
May 13, 2020
1
0
1
27
95758
I have a 95 gt and the abs sensor came on yesterday. i ran the codes and its 33 so i need to replace the front left abs speed sensor. i have been looking all morning and can not find any motorcraft ones for 95, only 97 and up. anyone know if a Motorcraft BRAB65 is compatible for a 95? and if not where i can find one? i see a lot of cheap universal looking ones but id rather put in a quality part. im hoping i dont have to go to pick n pull because i hear these usually break when removing them. any help or recommendations appreciated
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
MoDriver For Sale 1997-2004 Ford Mustang Front Right Passenger side ABS sensor F7ZC-2C204-AA Wheels Tires Brakes 0
M Abs Light 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
P Replacing Abs Sensors SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
P Replacing Abs Sensor On 96 Gt SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 12
PoopyStain Need Help- Frayed ABS sensor SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 1
D ABS Sensor SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 15
J For Sale 2 Rear ABS Sensors from 2001 Cobra Wheels Tires Brakes 6
L rear ABS sensors SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
I rear abs sensors damaged when doing gears?? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 7
O Finding Obsolete ABS wheel sensor 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
killer5.0 96 cobra spindles w/dust shields and abs sensors....cobra rotors and pads.. Wheels Tires Brakes 1
killer5.0 96 cobra spindles w/dust shields and abs sensors...cobra rotors and pads... Wheels Tires Brakes 1
deftsound Removing ABS sensor, cant figure out what kind of socket to use SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
I ABS Front Wheel Sensor Harness is located? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
Team Ford abs / speed sensor bolt Ford part number SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
rabidscoobie ABS Sensor wire ? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
9 ABS Sensor Bolt SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
blckstng96 REAR ABS SENSOR-HOW TO REPLACE? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 9
D 95 mustang GT ABS Sensor and or Module 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 28
cobra1923 Where are ABS speed sensors on 94-95? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
C Do these cars throw a code for ABS sensors? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
S Rear ABS Sensor 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
go-stang5.0 Has anyone changed the rear abs sensors? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 5
Rusty67 ABS Sensor problem after rear end swap SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
B ABS Sensor Issue SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 3
S what size is the abs sensor bolt? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
WashburnGT ABS sensor SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 11
Mr_Q ABS sensor really cause a dash cricket?? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
drakesdad Anyone changed the abs sensor, any problems? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 13
KK6695GT Rear ABS sensor removal - any suggestions Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
BennyBlown2v IRS ABS Sensor bolt specs??? SVT Tech Forum 5
mootang who has done the rear abs speed sensor?? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 6
tomustang ABS sensor switch on non-abs readend... SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
macdstr8up abs sensor(rear) SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
B how do i install rear abs sensors? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
94MustangGT5.0 Gear swap, ABS sensor ??? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 7
jmoore16 ABS Sensor - What tool to remove from knuckle??? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
9 how to remove rear abs sensors with out breaking them? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 5
EDGE Motorsport ABS Sensor help.... Urgent broke the sensor in half. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 19
Slow5.0 ABS light come on, getting code for bad rear right ABS sensor , NEED help 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
M Need a abs ring and a abs sensor, anybody know how much this will cost me SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 8
A $300 for abs sensor install? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 14
Lab Rat ABS sensors and gear install.... WTF?!??!! 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 5
R ABS sensor SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
speed545 ABS pick up sensors SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
R ABS sensor SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
KingDiamond WTF is with this ABS sensor!? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
cb18201 how much do abs sensors cost? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 12
NEEDA5.0 FYI - Front ABS sensors will work in the rear 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
NEEDA5.0 Anybody know where the ABS sensor harness terminates? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
Similar threads
Top Bottom