95 GT Check Engine Light - Help

Regards to you Oldwrench---I'm Olddog, also a new member, I have to start off by asking for help and advice---I have a 1995 GT convertible, bright yellow with black top, with 5.0 engine--had it for 6 or 7 years, and it has about 130,000 miles. It developed an "issue " just a few weeks ago after all this time--the dreaded "check engine" light--so I did quite a bit of stuff---sprayed the MAF ,which had worked once before about 5 or 6 yrs ago, new low coolant sensor, new engine coolant sensor ,new trans fluid temp sensor, new gas cap, new radiator cap, did some wiring repairs, got my OD switch working again, changed the trans fluid and filter, had the codes checked-- had a 636 issue (ODB1) and guess that somehow I still do---" trans oil temp sensor not within range"---- want to mention too that I have new radiator-- stuck a screwdriver thru the old one-- and on this one the fan has only one speed and not two speeds so can see that the electric hookup here being different from the original one might enter into the problem--so I'm starting off asking for help- and hoping someone will have some suggestions--