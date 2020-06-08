95 gt engine mods

V

Vanderman89

New Member
Jun 8, 2020
1
0
1
31
49321
Hey, I got a 95 gt. I've had it for 3 years and its a summer fun to drive car. Last year i put 4.10 gears in it. Other than that it is stock. I have some bbk shorty headers and a new exhaust on its way. Ive been looking into building this car up a lil to make it more fun to drive. From forums that ive looked at i think im gonna go with a gt40 intake. I dont know alot about cars and specs and stuff like that. Im trying to find a good set of heads to get. This is where im stuck. I dont drive the car long distances so im trying to put something together that will make it more fun stoplight to stoplight rather than top speed. If i go with the gt40 intake and new heads do i need to change the cam or is the stock cam gonna be good enough to help get the job done? Any input is appreciated. Thank You.
 

L

LX1993

Member
Jan 4, 2018
42
21
18
48
Find a good used set of GT-40X aluminum heads preferably with the 58cc chamber. Usually go for $700-800. Port the intake. Go mild with the duration (210-220) @ .050 on the cam & keep the lobe separation around 114 unless your going to have it tuned. Get a 65-70mm throttle body & a 76-80mm "calibrated" maf for 24# injectors.
 
