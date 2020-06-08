95 gt engine mods

Hey, I got a 95 gt. I've had it for 3 years and its a summer fun to drive car. Last year i put 4.10 gears in it. Other than that it is stock. I have some bbk shorty headers and a new exhaust on its way. Ive been looking into building this car up a lil to make it more fun to drive. From forums that ive looked at i think im gonna go with a gt40 intake. I dont know alot about cars and specs and stuff like that. Im trying to find a good set of heads to get. This is where im stuck. I dont drive the car long distances so im trying to put something together that will make it more fun stoplight to stoplight rather than top speed. If i go with the gt40 intake and new heads do i need to change the cam or is the stock cam gonna be good enough to help get the job done? Any input is appreciated. Thank You.