95 GT getting Trickflow upper engine kit and more after 20 years parked, help required.

So I have a low mileage 95GT five speed that i purchased new but have been parked for 20 years or so with very little use. Car has apprx 50,000Km on the clock and is near mint condition and is bone stock except for a catback exhaust and 3.73 gears. I recently got the urge to get back into driving this car and the wonderful world of "old school 5.0". With that decision I have purchased the complete Trick Flow Street heat upper engine kit complete with TFS stage one cam. I've been out of this world for a very long time raising the family and such so Im pretty much starting off fresh again learning about this 27 year old car. I once knew this stuff inside and out in terms of parts need to go fast, bought every magazine i could find to learn and grow this car. Well along came kids, house and all that goes with that and here i am with my 27 year old GT just as i left her parked about 20 years ago in bay 2 of my garage.



So onto some questions to get started:



1. With this TFS engine kit im assuming I will need larger injectors, fuel pump, MAF meter, TB etc. Would anyone here know what combination would provide me the most reliable and drivable experience while netting good power from the TFS kit.



2. With the combination advised from #1, is there a need for a tuning device such as Tweecer or am i better off just getting it tuned at a shop with a dyno. I will say Dyno tuning is likely gonna be difficult to find close to me so "self" tuning appeals to me more....assuming the tuners are affordable and the info is available and not impossible for a 50 year old guy to learn the process. I am by trade a instrumentation and controls tech with lots of experience around oil and gas controls and PLC's so not scared of programming and PC's.



3. If self tuning is advised, what is the best product available and used for the EEC-IV in my 95GT.



I guess we will start with that and thanks in advance any help provided. Pic attached of my car before it was lowered recently.