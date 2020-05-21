95 gt mustang 5.0 cylinder head, rare set of heads/casting no.

Sshaver206
New Member
-
- May 21, 2020
-
- 3
-
- 0
-
- 1
Needing help to identifying what head I have the only thang I can find out is they are 1961 cylinder head with a 192 intake with what looks to possibly be a 160 or exhaust valve with raised guide plate
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|SOLD 1964 Ford 260 C4OE Head, Mustang, Comet, Mercury
|Engine and Power Adder
|1
|N
|Cylinder Head Clarification
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|5
|V
|2003 Mustang V6 Cylinder Head Temperature Sensor Replacement
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|1
|T
|Cylinder Heads For 1994 1995 Mustang Gt
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|15
|T
|Camshafts For 1994 1995 Mustang Gt 302 Sn95
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|2
|G
|1983 Mustang Cylinder Head Suggestions?
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|4
|SOLD Svo Cylinder Heads 4.6 Mustang 96-98 Rare Complete Rebuilt & Ported + Cams
|Engine and Power Adder Parts
|4
|M
|NPI 4.6l 2v mustang cylinder heads / set $49ea
|Engine and Power Adder
|0
|M
|NPI 4.6l 2v mustang cylinder heads / set $49ea
|Exhaust Parts
|0
|J
|93 mustang breaking up during acceleration
|2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech
|11
|M
|How to install a 1972 ford inline 6 cylinder 200 engine into a 1983 Ford Mustang which had a V6? Compatibility issues with engine / transmission?
|The Welcome Wagon
|1
|C
|No brakes
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|5
|R
|My new 66 mustang
|1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
|5
|7
|Engine 93 Mustang GT, Code 41/91, KOER Cylinder ID shows 6 and not 8
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|75
|J
|Scratch on cylinder wall
|1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
|3
|18 EcoBoost Mustang Cracked Cylinder
|2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk
|0
|S
|master cylinder replacement 64.5 mustang
|1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
|10
|T
|1991 Ford Mustang 4-cylinder
|2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech
|2
|Expired 2002 Gt Mustang / 99,000 Miles / 8 Cylinder Manual
|SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
|2
|67 Mustang Master Brake Cylinder Drum To Disk Help
|1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
|6
|2004 3.9 V6 Bad Engine Vibration
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|0
|S
|88 Mustang 4 Cylinder Issues
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|3
|B
|Ticking In Cylinder #8(1965 Mustang)
|1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
|2
|J
|SOLD 1993 Mustang Lx 2.3 4 Cylinder 8-plug Engine F/s
|Engine and Power Adder
|3
|The 4 Cylinder 2015 Ford Mustang
|StangNet Site News
|0
|99 Mustang v6 3.8l misfire code #3 cylinder
|The Welcome Wagon
|1
|will GT hood and hardware fit on cylinder mustang
|SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
|5
|T
|Build Thread 09 Mustang Automatic 6 Cylinder, Speed It Up?
|2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
|1
|T
|Need Help: 87 T-bird Master Cylinder In 66 Mustang
|Classic Mustang Specific Tech
|1
|1965 Mustang Convertible 6 cylinder New York/Connecticut
|Classic Mustangs For Sale
|0
|1994 Mustang Hydraulic Cylinders (Rams) Replacement
|SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
|6
|E
|are knock offs available for 06 mustang 6 cylinder with stock wheels?
|2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
|1
|J
|2000 mustang misfire cylinder 5 help
|SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
|1
|G
|Help with the price of a 1967 Mustang Fastback w/ a 6 cylinder?
|1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
|5
|1991 Mustang brake booster and master cylinder $50
|Wheels Tires Brakes
|6
|Is the 87-93 master cylinder a direct bolt on for an 86 mustang gt?
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|14
|66 mustang 6 cylinder AT drive shaft behind 351w
|Classic Mustang Specific Tech
|8
|W
|95 mustang brake cylinder
|SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
|7
|D
|mustang 66 six cylinder gt?
|Classic Mustang Specific Tech
|5
|T
|91 mustang 4 cylinder automatic rearend gears?
|2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech
|3
|Ford to bring back the 4 cylinder SVO Mustang
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|53
|H
|Removing Column Lock Cylinder 72 Mustang
|Classic Mustang Specific Tech
|4
|T
|Q: Cylinder #2 Not Firing (1997 Ford Mustang, V6, 3.8L)
|SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
|4
|8
|1973 Mustang Master Cylinder Swap??
|Classic Mustang Specific Tech
|3
|Quick Mustang 4 cylinder spring ?
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|8
|J
|67 mustang 6cylinder to 8 cylinder ? Help
|Classic Mustang Specific Tech
|3
|3
|1993 Mustang LX 4 cylinder running rough
|2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech
|20
|G
|65 mustang 6 cylinder power steering
|Classic Mustang Specific Tech
|3
|R
|2012 mustang stock headlights
|2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
|0
|D
|1994 Mustang Gt erratic idle
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|0