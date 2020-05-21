95 gt mustang 5.0 cylinder head, rare set of heads/casting no.

S

Sshaver206

New Member
May 21, 2020
3
0
1
Fort Payne, Al
Needing help to identifying what head I have the only thang I can find out is they are 1961 cylinder head with a 192 intake with what looks to possibly be a 160 or exhaust valve with raised guide plate
 

  • Sponsors(?)


74stang2togo

74stang2togo

Oooh! CT!!!
Mod Dude
Mar 7, 2002
7,250
3,161
224
Need to see the other side of the head, casting numbers are usually on the underside near the intake ports.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
MoDriver SOLD 1964 Ford 260 C4OE Head, Mustang, Comet, Mercury Engine and Power Adder 1
N Cylinder Head Clarification Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
V 2003 Mustang V6 Cylinder Head Temperature Sensor Replacement 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
T Cylinder Heads For 1994 1995 Mustang Gt 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 15
T Camshafts For 1994 1995 Mustang Gt 302 Sn95 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
G 1983 Mustang Cylinder Head Suggestions? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
Igofaster13 SOLD Svo Cylinder Heads 4.6 Mustang 96-98 Rare Complete Rebuilt & Ported + Cams Engine and Power Adder Parts 4
M NPI 4.6l 2v mustang cylinder heads / set $49ea Engine and Power Adder 0
M NPI 4.6l 2v mustang cylinder heads / set $49ea Exhaust Parts 0
J 93 mustang breaking up during acceleration 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 11
M How to install a 1972 ford inline 6 cylinder 200 engine into a 1983 Ford Mustang which had a V6? Compatibility issues with engine / transmission? The Welcome Wagon 1
C No brakes 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
R My new 66 mustang 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 5
7 Engine 93 Mustang GT, Code 41/91, KOER Cylinder ID shows 6 and not 8 Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 75
J Scratch on cylinder wall 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
nick_obryan 18 EcoBoost Mustang Cracked Cylinder 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 0
S master cylinder replacement 64.5 mustang 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 10
T 1991 Ford Mustang 4-cylinder 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 2
redshelly02 Expired 2002 Gt Mustang / 99,000 Miles / 8 Cylinder Manual SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 2
Ceazer 67 Mustang Master Brake Cylinder Drum To Disk Help 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 6
Russell P 2004 3.9 V6 Bad Engine Vibration 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
S 88 Mustang 4 Cylinder Issues 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
B Ticking In Cylinder #8(1965 Mustang) 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
J SOLD 1993 Mustang Lx 2.3 4 Cylinder 8-plug Engine F/s Engine and Power Adder 3
MRaburn The 4 Cylinder 2015 Ford Mustang StangNet Site News 0
SGT Panosh 99 Mustang v6 3.8l misfire code #3 cylinder The Welcome Wagon 1
geeky2 will GT hood and hardware fit on cylinder mustang SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 5
T Build Thread 09 Mustang Automatic 6 Cylinder, Speed It Up? 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 1
T Need Help: 87 T-bird Master Cylinder In 66 Mustang Classic Mustang Specific Tech 1
fun_1965_pony 1965 Mustang Convertible 6 cylinder New York/Connecticut Classic Mustangs For Sale 0
Miss Dallas 1994 Mustang Hydraulic Cylinders (Rams) Replacement SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 6
E are knock offs available for 06 mustang 6 cylinder with stock wheels? 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 1
J 2000 mustang misfire cylinder 5 help SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 1
G Help with the price of a 1967 Mustang Fastback w/ a 6 cylinder? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 5
ReplayMan 1991 Mustang brake booster and master cylinder $50 Wheels Tires Brakes 6
stang-geoff Is the 87-93 master cylinder a direct bolt on for an 86 mustang gt? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 14
restomoded66 66 mustang 6 cylinder AT drive shaft behind 351w Classic Mustang Specific Tech 8
W 95 mustang brake cylinder SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 7
D mustang 66 six cylinder gt? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 5
T 91 mustang 4 cylinder automatic rearend gears? 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 3
85_SS_302_Coupe Ford to bring back the 4 cylinder SVO Mustang 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 53
H Removing Column Lock Cylinder 72 Mustang Classic Mustang Specific Tech 4
T Q: Cylinder #2 Not Firing (1997 Ford Mustang, V6, 3.8L) SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 4
8 1973 Mustang Master Cylinder Swap?? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 3
Curse Quick Mustang 4 cylinder spring ? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
J 67 mustang 6cylinder to 8 cylinder ? Help Classic Mustang Specific Tech 3
3 1993 Mustang LX 4 cylinder running rough 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 20
G 65 mustang 6 cylinder power steering Classic Mustang Specific Tech 3
R 2012 mustang stock headlights 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
D 1994 Mustang Gt erratic idle 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
Similar threads
Top Bottom