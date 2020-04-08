I finally got it running after sitting for the past 7 years. Everything works great, the transmission fluid was low but was never run that way, i topped the fluid off and it started right up no problem. Its an automatic and It drives great in drive, but when shifted to neutral it acts like its still in drive, when put in reverse it just stops like its in park, and cannot be pushed. I checked the linkage out today and its set perfect, it clicks into every gear beautifully. Before the accident, which caused only cosmetic damage, i had the transmission rebuilt and upgraded to a 98. When i bought the car the guy had started to rebuild it, never finished and ended up frying the cpu which i replaced as well. The details on that i can not say to much about as my dad was the one to deal with that and he passed a few years ago which is a big reason why im trying to fix the car up now. If anybody has any ideas or thoughts on what else to check now would be greatly appreciated. Thank you very much!