95 GT - Overheating Problems

87ttopstang

87ttopstang

Member
Apr 14, 2003
342
0
17
Ontario, Canada
My father in law is having an overheating problem with his 95 GT. The computer was turning the electric fan on at 210 degrees and that is where the car would run constantly. He wanted the car to run a little cooler, so we installed a 180 degree thermostat.

We also unplugged the stock connectors on the electric fan and installed a kit that uses a temp sensor to signal the e-fan to turn on. The temp sensor signals the e-fan to turn on at 190 degrees.

When idling, the car will not go above 190 degrees. It can idle all day long at 190. As soon as he takes the car for a drive, the car quickly rises to 230+ degrees. The fan is turning on as it is designed to.

I have been using the same wiring kit on my Fox for about 2 years without any problems.

Anyone have any suggestions?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


urban96

urban96

bubb rubb says:"woo woooooo"
Founding Member
Sep 24, 2002
3,464
1
69
36
Syracuse, NY
one speed is louder than the other :shrug:

on the 94/95 fans the ground is constant for both speeds and one of the +wires is for low and one is for high. If your using a kit like the Spal where it ramps up the speed of the fan as the temp increases wire it for the high speed
 
HISSIN50

HISSIN50

"How long does it take to get help in here?
SN Certified Technician
Nov 29, 1999
31,179
27
129
Though a good bit won't apply to your modified fan wiring, here's some info on the 94-95 cooling systems.

In general, running hotter at speed than at idle means the system is simply overloaded at speed (and is marginally able to reject enough heat at idle) or that the air dam is missing from up front.

Good luck.
 
87ttopstang

87ttopstang

Member
Apr 14, 2003
342
0
17
Ontario, Canada
HISSIN50 said:
Though a good bit won't apply to your modified fan wiring, here's some info on the 94-95 cooling systems.

In general, running hotter at speed than at idle means the system is simply overloaded at speed (and is marginally able to reject enough heat at idle) or that the air dam is missing from up front.

Good luck.
Click to expand...
Thanks for the info. I was reading about the gauge being erratic and giving high readings. This is what seems to be happening. As soon as the car is driven, the gauge goes sky high.
 
desertcox05

desertcox05

New Member
Oct 3, 2007
379
0
0
south atlanta
are you willing to bet your motor that the guage is erratic. our radiators are known to clog up from the bottom. you could pull the rad and have it flow tested cheap and then decide if its the rad or guage. btw how many miles in the rad/car
 
87ttopstang

87ttopstang

Member
Apr 14, 2003
342
0
17
Ontario, Canada
Gauge was new last year. The Ford Racing gauge made by autometer. The rad was fine up until we put the new wiring in. Don't think it is the rad either. I am thinking maybe air in the system or maybe the rad cap???

I confirmed with the manufacturer of the wiring kit. It is designed to run at high when it comes on.


We are going to try and drain the coolant and re-fill and try a new cap see if that helps.

Other than that I am confused as to why this is happening. :shrug:
 
F

fordtech28

Member
May 12, 2006
312
0
17
Riverside Cali.
i had the exact issue on my cobra there was a small leak in the radiator when idle it would be around 190 degrees or less and I have the spal fan controller as well as soon as I get on it it would spike up 15 degrees on my autometer gauge and the fan would be on.Flush the radiator first to see if it improves if it does since our cars are 13-14 years old it would be best to replace the radiator. Good Luck
 
P

Pipeman 94 GT

New Member
Mar 7, 2020
1
0
0
46
Kansas City
Having a problem with over heating.
I have put multiple thermostats in 180 and 192
Installed new water pump new hoses multiple radiator caps and a triple core radiator. Fan is working properly.
It has good flow through the radiator.
STILL OVERHEATING!

So I took the thermostat out to c if this would solve the issue.
Still over heats with no thermostat!
Any ideas? Please help
 
General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
15,049
4,755
193
polk county florida
You should have started your own thread but since you're here, is it losing fluid? Get a pressure tester for the cooling system and see if it holds 16 lbs for a period of time. Also get a mechanical temp gauge to mount temporarily so you can compare to the stock gauge.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
S Mystery Overheating problem 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 6
lxhatch91 Overheating problem help 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 19
C Vortech 5.0 With Overheating Problem Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
R Fox Coolant Temp And Electric Fan Issues 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
H Engine 94 5.0 Overheated And Caused A Mess Of Problems 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
Similar threads
Mystery Overheating problem
Overheating problem help
Vortech 5.0 With Overheating Problem
Fox Coolant Temp And Electric Fan Issues
Engine 94 5.0 Overheated And Caused A Mess Of Problems
Top Bottom