95 GT - Overheating Problems

My father in law is having an overheating problem with his 95 GT. The computer was turning the electric fan on at 210 degrees and that is where the car would run constantly. He wanted the car to run a little cooler, so we installed a 180 degree thermostat.



We also unplugged the stock connectors on the electric fan and installed a kit that uses a temp sensor to signal the e-fan to turn on. The temp sensor signals the e-fan to turn on at 190 degrees.



When idling, the car will not go above 190 degrees. It can idle all day long at 190. As soon as he takes the car for a drive, the car quickly rises to 230+ degrees. The fan is turning on as it is designed to.



I have been using the same wiring kit on my Fox for about 2 years without any problems.



Anyone have any suggestions?