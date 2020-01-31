95 GT Spare Tire Setup Pictures?

L

lucidbarrier

New Member
Feb 7, 2019
7
0
1
40
TEXAS
Can anyone help by posting their spare tire setup for the SN95 94-95 Mustang GT? I have a spare tire and a jack but I cannot figure out how to make the J hook work with it.
Does the jack go on top and the J hook go through the jack somehow? Mine doesn't seem long enough to keep everything in place. The noise is driving me crazy. I have a J hook but I don't know if it's the correct one for this model.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
ncaruso Wheels-Tires Third flat tire in a row - finally ordered a spare tire! 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 8
S Need help with trunk/spare tire assembly 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
Mustang5L5 Do you keep a spare tire in your car? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 57
R For Sale Spare Tire and Wheel 2012 Mustang V6 Wheels Tires Brakes 0
M Spare Tire Originality 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
Similar threads
Wheels-Tires Third flat tire in a row - finally ordered a spare tire!
Need help with trunk/spare tire assembly
Do you keep a spare tire in your car?
For Sale Spare Tire and Wheel 2012 Mustang V6
Spare Tire Originality
Top Bottom