95 GT Spare Tire Setup Pictures?

Can anyone help by posting their spare tire setup for the SN95 94-95 Mustang GT? I have a spare tire and a jack but I cannot figure out how to make the J hook work with it.

Does the jack go on top and the J hook go through the jack somehow? Mine doesn't seem long enough to keep everything in place. The noise is driving me crazy. I have a J hook but I don't know if it's the correct one for this model.