Engine 95 GT stalling issue

95dustang

Aug 19, 2020
Texas
Howdy, my 95 is stalling with the clutch in, or in gear going down the road, seemingly at random, and it also doesn't start sometimes. I have a check engine code, 257, which is MAF sensor. Replaced the MAF, code persists, I'm thinking it might be a wiring issue, I checked all my grounds and they're fine. Another problem is my distributor, which is covered in red dust, which I think may be rust, Worst part is I replaced my distributor cap twice and it still gets covered in rust, or whatever the stuff is. This car is my daily driver and its a little disconcerting to be going down the highway and have the engine just shut off. One thing that may be of note is that when I try to start the car when it stalls on the road (or when it won't start when I try to go to work) is that the tach doesn't show RPMs when the starter engages. It does show RPMs when it wants to start though. Another thing to note is that if i turn the key 3 times to accessory mode it normally starts first try, though yesterday when I was leaving work it didn't. The only thing I can think of doing is replace the distributor but I'm certain that it won't fix my MAF code. Thanks.
 

Attachments

  • 20210305_075737.jpg
    20210305_075737.jpg
    306.2 KB · Views: 1
  • 20210305_075752.jpg
    20210305_075752.jpg
    354 KB · Views: 1

