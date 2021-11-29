95 mustang 5.0 with t5 with a 7.8 in input shaft

Hi I am having problems getting my new manual transmission in I can get it all the way in except by 1/2 in I had the bellhousing bolted to block and I put it in and it would not go all the way in then I put the bellhousing to the transmission and it fit but when I got it on the block it still was a 1/2 inch away.

Does anyone know what's wrong the car had a aode in it and I am swapping it I also have a hydraulic release bearing so the throw-out bearing is not the problem.

It sucks I made sure the belhousing is from a 95 and the transmission has a 7.8 in input shaft and the transmission is brand new I bought it from mdl.

I would appreciate any help.