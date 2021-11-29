95 mustang 5.0 with t5 with a 7.8 in input shaft

Hi I am having problems getting my new manual transmission in I can get it all the way in except by 1/2 in I had the bellhousing bolted to block and I put it in and it would not go all the way in then I put the bellhousing to the transmission and it fit but when I got it on the block it still was a 1/2 inch away.
Does anyone know what's wrong the car had a aode in it and I am swapping it I also have a hydraulic release bearing so the throw-out bearing is not the problem.
It sucks I made sure the belhousing is from a 95 and the transmission has a 7.8 in input shaft and the transmission is brand new I bought it from mdl.
I would appreciate any help.
 

Two things that I know of, ok three,
The input shaft is different between the fox body and sn95 V8 trans, can't remember which is which, someone will chime in.
There are two (that I know of) different pilot bearings, 4cyl and V8
The input shaft length and pilot bearing may account for the 1/2" discrepancy, also clutch plate alignment could hold the trans from mating, did you use an alignment tool?
 
The SN95 T5 input shaft is longer. It also uses a different bell housing, which is where the difference in length is made up. What parts do you have? If you're using a FOX3 T5 bell housing, you can't run an SN95 T5 without major surgery to swap input shafts.
 
