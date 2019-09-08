For Sale 95 mustang gt covertable 5.0 new top 115k all stock union mo

Sep 8, 2019
Union mo
Automatic transmission, 115k miles . It's all stock except a aftermarket radio head unit. Never raced, bought the car from a grocery store manager that used it as a weekend car. It's been sitting since around 2016. Has been garage kept its whole life. For a 24 year old car its clean. Has a small dent in the front of the hood and a small rub mark on the left front bumper. Has the typical Ford seats that are coming apart. Asking 3000 obo
 

Jan 29, 2020
Chicago il. 60629
Smomustang said:
Hi I'm interested in you sn95 white gt 5.0 gt if you can call at my number please due so my #is 773 6645684
 
