Automatic transmission, 115k miles . It's all stock except a aftermarket radio head unit. Never raced, bought the car from a grocery store manager that used it as a weekend car. It's been sitting since around 2016. Has been garage kept its whole life. For a 24 year old car its clean. Has a small dent in the front of the hood and a small rub mark on the left front bumper. Has the typical Ford seats that are coming apart. Asking 3000 obo