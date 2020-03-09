95 Mustang gt MSPNP2. Newbie

So I am new to the whole Tunerstudio MSPNP community. I will start from the beginning lol. I bought a 95 GT. I know it has a cam in it I just don't know which one. 19# injectors. Trickflow intake manifold bigger throttle body but don't know what size right off hand. BBK long tube headers to a catless x-pipe. Innovate Wide band O2 sensor and The MSPNP gen 2 running firmware 3.4.3. MSD Digital 6 ignition box. I have the car running and idling in open loop. When I try to use autotune It will make changes and run better while under load but after a short drive and idle autotune will change the ve table so much It will start to hunt and then die at idle. I am at a loss for an explanation. I currently have it idling good and just know when I use autotune it is gonna stop. I am including a log of the tune I am currently using and a copy of the tune.