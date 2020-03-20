Owned many mustangs in my younger days, what do you guys think I found this gem in the fall, totally unmolested 95 Mustang GT, last year of 5.0 gonna be worth something in this condition, 63k original miles I tuned it up still had original plugs and wires, put ford racing wires cap and rotor and plugs, and only other 2 things removed original exhaust and cats for Jegs offroad pipe and flowmaster american thunder exhaust, who doesnt like a 5.0 with flowmaster. Lol... also put Tokico struts and shocks couldn't resist price, original airbox and all, of course a 5 speed and the mach 460 cd player actually works flawlessly... Shes a beauty I think what are some of your opinions, one last thing got rid of those ridiculous 17 inch wheels for a set of 2012 GT 19 inch wheels, fills the wheel wells up so much better... any input appreciated, not gonna modify at all from what I've done.... lol... well has saleen style bar and 373's but that's it