95 Mustang GT

D

drew10523

New Member
Mar 20, 2020
2
0
1
47
Port Jervis NY
Owned many mustangs in my younger days, what do you guys think I found this gem in the fall, totally unmolested 95 Mustang GT, last year of 5.0 gonna be worth something in this condition, 63k original miles I tuned it up still had original plugs and wires, put ford racing wires cap and rotor and plugs, and only other 2 things removed original exhaust and cats for Jegs offroad pipe and flowmaster american thunder exhaust, who doesnt like a 5.0 with flowmaster. Lol... also put Tokico struts and shocks couldn't resist price, original airbox and all, of course a 5 speed and the mach 460 cd player actually works flawlessly... Shes a beauty I think what are some of your opinions, one last thing got rid of those ridiculous 17 inch wheels for a set of 2012 GT 19 inch wheels, fills the wheel wells up so much better... any input appreciated, not gonna modify at all from what I've done.... lol... well has saleen style bar and 373's but that's it
20200320_172005.jpg
20200320_171618.jpg
20200320_171705.jpg
20200320_171734.jpg
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
1 Good tires for cheap 89 Mustang 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
D 95 Mustang GT 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
Saberdemon For Sale 1969-1970 mustang hood Interior Exterior Parts 0
D 89 mustang 5.0 speed sensor hookup questions 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
B 94-95 Mustang GT Auto Dual Microsquirt ECUs Digital Self-tuning Forum 5
Similar threads
Good tires for cheap 89 Mustang
95 Mustang GT
For Sale 1969-1970 mustang hood
89 mustang 5.0 speed sensor hookup questions
94-95 Mustang GT Auto Dual Microsquirt ECUs
Top Bottom