95 Mustang GT

Newbie but owned many 87-93 fox bodies in my day, just found this gem in the fall 95 Mustang GT convertible 5 speed 63k unmolested miles still had original exhaust, airbox, plugs wires and cap and rotor, kind of amazing the way everyone in my opinion ruins them with too much... lol... I did do some minor upgrades, Jegs offroad h pipe with flowmaster american thunder exhaust, Tokico struts and shocks just bc they were 25 years old and the price was right, ford motor sport plugs wires cap and rotor, new rear calipers with drilled and slotted rotors with ceramic pads all around, only other things are 373'3 and a saleen styling bar.... what do you guys think I'm not touching anything else, worth anything in this sweet condition? Hell even the mach 460 single cd player works flawlessly... crazy...
