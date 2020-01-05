95 MUSTANG TUNE HELP

I have a 1995 mustang gt automatic with a built engine, it has a 331 stroker kit, stage 2 trick flow top end kit that comes with the trick flow stage 2 camshaft and full exhaust with x pipe high flow mufflers and around 10.5/1 compression. I just bought this car and the past owner gave me 2 SCT tuning chips saying that all I need to do is take my car to a dyno shop and get it tuned. Well, the car has been at a "professional dyno tuning shop" for the past week and I recently received an email saying he can't get the car to run leaner he said the car is too rich and doesn't know why.

Any advice?!?!?!?!?
 

