96-04 Steeda UDP using ONLY Water pump & crank pulley?

S

Stangg338

New Member
Dec 17, 2019
21
0
1
27
Utah
For those who’ve installed Steeda Underdrive Pullies for 96-04 Mustang GT 4.6 2V using ONLY the water pump and crank pulley supplied, did you need a shorter belt? Or does the belt tensioner take the slack out? I’m currently running stock size belt and I sold the Steeda alternator pulley because I have a sound system and I drive in winter with extremely short commutes so that pulley wasn’t exactly ideal for my situation. Anyone else ever did this specific install with ONLY using the water pump and crank pulley by Steeda?

I know I know, these small mods “aren’t worth it” but I got them brand new for $100 so that was a no brainer.

I honestly just hope there isn’t any issues with my awkward setup but a lot of research tells me that many people have done this before. Hard to get good advice when everyone only cares about 351 or coyote swapping their stangs.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

impropernick
V belt crank and water pump pulley diameters
Replies
0
Views
25
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
impropernick
impropernick
V
Underdrive Power Steering Pump Pulley Question On Supercharged 4.6
Replies
2
Views
939
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
burnthelight88
burnthelight88
sneaky98gt
  • Locked
FS: Steeda Underdrive Pullies (Like New!!!)
Replies
3
Views
778
Engine and Power Adder Parts
sneaky98gt
sneaky98gt
Cobra Drifter
  • Locked
[FS] Lots of 01 Cobra & 03/04 Terminator Parts
Replies
7
Views
4K
Engine and Power Adder Parts
Cobra Drifter
Cobra Drifter
Jesussoldier
? about Crank Pulley vs. The Other 2 Pulleys
Replies
4
Views
880
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Jesussoldier
Jesussoldier
Top Bottom