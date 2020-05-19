Engine 96-04 still a good platform?

This is my first post in about 15+ years! HAHA!

I used to have a 96 GT, 5 spd with the following mods (if I can still remember them!).... 3.55, s/f connectors, underdrive pulleys, steeda short throw shifter, WMS CAI and bigger MAF, MAC catted H-pipe and a MAC catback. I really enjoyed the car but I guess by todays standards it would be pretty slow.

I've been thinking lately about maybe getting another GT. I remember in '99+ it went up to 260hp and then obviously bigger jumps in '05 and again in the redesigns after that. I'm wondering if I was able to find say a lower mileage 1999-2004 if it would still be a good platform to modify. The appeal is it would cost a lot less than the newer models which would leave some money for mods. I'm not interested in pushing huge hp #'s and have zero desire for racing on the street or strip. I would just like a fun car to drive.

When I had my 96GT the 4.6 was fairly new so there wasn't really much out there for it at the time. A quick search now shows that the Trick Flow heads would give pretty big gains and you can even get cams and an intake too. Do you think there's any point in doing such things to the 99-04 or better to start with an '05+?

Thanks in advance!
 

Similar threads
