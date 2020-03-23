96 248a package

Hey guys I’m new to to forum and was just wondering what your thoughts were on a 1996 Mustang GT with the 248a package Manual transmission). The car has 40k original miles and it’s in excellent condition inside and out, has no mods except for a CD player. It’s laser red with grey cloth interior and it’s a one owner car with no accidents or damage. The guy selling it is an older guy and has never abuse it, he’s asking 7k for it, do you guys think it’s too much or is it a good deal?

Thanks for the input!