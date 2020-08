i am currently putting a replacement motor in my 99 mustang i bought a 99 f150 motor with a 6 bolt crank and know i need to get a new flywheel. My question is will a 96-98 6 bolt flywheel fit the 99 f150 6 bolt crank. And will the 99 mustang 10.5 inch clutch fit the 96-98 flywheel