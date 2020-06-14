96 cobra - Electrical Gremlins HELP!

96 cobra fan not working. I have read a lot of post on here about this issue. No one seems to post what their solution / fix was. I was advise to get a bi-directional scanner to help diagnose and i will. Both high and low speeds work when jumped to battery. Turning ac on test does not work but i have no freon in system, condensor is leaking. My question is what are you guys finding to be the common issue. I do not want to by a bunch of parts guessing. Please share your stories with this issue.