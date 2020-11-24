96 Cobra PCV Valve hoses

P

petemakmt

New Member
Sep 26, 2020
6
0
1
20
Mississippi
So im having a problem with the pcv valve hoses not properly fitting and I cant find the proper hoses anywhere. I want to just delete the hoses altogether can anybody provide some instructions on how to do that?? I can only find posts on the 03-04 cobras. Im pretty new to working on cars so Im not sure if it would be the same procedure of just taking the hoses from the valve cover and intake then routing it to a catch can?? Any help is greatly appreciated, and if theres an easier way to just fix my problem I am open to that. I provided pictures of the not so good looking hoses. Thanks
 

Attachments

  • A3D8F271-2F4B-4923-9160-F02A6152275A.jpeg
    A3D8F271-2F4B-4923-9160-F02A6152275A.jpeg
    544.9 KB · Views: 0
  • 636C7DF6-A26A-4640-B27D-ABE20C7AE04F.jpeg
    636C7DF6-A26A-4640-B27D-ABE20C7AE04F.jpeg
    369 KB · Views: 0

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

O
2002 PCV Valve Hose
Replies
3
Views
477
SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
stormsedge
stormsedge
P
Engine 96 Cobra Pcv valve hoses help!!
Replies
0
Views
97
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
petemakmt
P
P
Help please!!! Coolant crossover 4.6 4v
Replies
2
Views
248
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
DaveWertz
D
darryl paarman
Forced Induction PCV hose to Vacuum tree on firewall ????????
Replies
7
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
fasterthangas
F
R
Fox Closed PCV System, Dual Valve Catch Can
Replies
2
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
RTW0223
R
Top Bottom