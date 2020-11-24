96 Cobra PCV Valve hoses

So im having a problem with the pcv valve hoses not properly fitting and I cant find the proper hoses anywhere. I want to just delete the hoses altogether can anybody provide some instructions on how to do that?? I can only find posts on the 03-04 cobras. Im pretty new to working on cars so Im not sure if it would be the same procedure of just taking the hoses from the valve cover and intake then routing it to a catch can?? Any help is greatly appreciated, and if theres an easier way to just fix my problem I am open to that. I provided pictures of the not so good looking hoses. Thanks