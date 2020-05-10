96 Cobra power steering issue... what is this line? can I replace it?

calmlikeabomb

calmlikeabomb

Sep 5, 2002
East Brunswick, NJ
Hey everyone! Quarantine has allowed me some time to work on my old Cobra that I've been neglecting in my garage for a while now. I noticed it was leaking power steering fluid, so I bought a new pump and lines and after swapping the pump, I saw it was leaking from a specific line that I didn't have the parts for. I've attached a picture of the culprit with the pinhole leak, complete with arrow pointing to the offender.

I'm thinking this goes to the racks, but I'm not 100%. My automotive knowledge is limited to what I've worked on and trial and error unfortunately. Is it possible to splice this line? If so, is there a specific type of line I should be looking for? When I showed a picture to my co-worker, he seemed to think I could splice something in. And if I needed, he'd loan me some flaring tools and whatnot.

Any thoughts? Thanks so much!
 

