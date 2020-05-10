96 Cobra power steering issue... what is this line? can I replace it?

Hey everyone! Quarantine has allowed me some time to work on my old Cobra that I've been neglecting in my garage for a while now. I noticed it was leaking power steering fluid, so I bought a new pump and lines and after swapping the pump, I saw it was leaking from a specific line that I didn't have the parts for. I've attached a picture of the culprit with the pinhole leak, complete with arrow pointing to the offender.



I'm thinking this goes to the racks, but I'm not 100%. My automotive knowledge is limited to what I've worked on and trial and error unfortunately. Is it possible to splice this line? If so, is there a specific type of line I should be looking for? When I showed a picture to my co-worker, he seemed to think I could splice something in. And if I needed, he'd loan me some flaring tools and whatnot.



Any thoughts? Thanks so much!