96 GT AC issue

Hi All,
I am at the end of my rope with the AC in my 96 GT.
Full resto has been done on the car including AC system. New compressor, lines, accumulator, switch, recharge.
System holds pressure and worked great for a couple days and now today the compressor does not cycle on.....
Any ideas of where to go next??
Thanks guys!
