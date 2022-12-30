96 GT coil pack question

B

BeardIsRed

New Member
Sep 28, 2022
4
0
1
34
Russellville, Arkansas
Ok so probably waaaaaay more trouble then it's worth, but for knowledge purposes...

96 GT 4.6 5 spd, how the heck does a man get rid of the coil packs and spark plugs wires?

To get a 3v coil on plugs set up to work would I pretty much need to change out my entire wiring harness since the 2v and 3v wiring is different? What other nightmares am I going to face during this process haha???
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

paddyrk
Electrical Cylinder 4 Misfire
Replies
1
Views
625
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
paddyrk
paddyrk
S
Possible faulty injector driver?
Replies
4
Views
526
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
serfma
S
P
Best coil packs for a 96 mystic cobra
Replies
18
Views
2K
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
PurpleAndGreen96
P
T
2000 GT misfire cylinder 3
Replies
5
Views
780
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
OneSick99GT
OneSick99GT
G
2000 Gt to 96 cobra questions?
Replies
4
Views
892
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Decipha
Decipha
Top Bottom
Hot
New
Menu