96 GT coil pack question

Ok so probably waaaaaay more trouble then it's worth, but for knowledge purposes...



96 GT 4.6 5 spd, how the heck does a man get rid of the coil packs and spark plugs wires?



To get a 3v coil on plugs set up to work would I pretty much need to change out my entire wiring harness since the 2v and 3v wiring is different? What other nightmares am I going to face during this process haha???