96 GT Door Lock Actuator Wiring - has PATS

I want to install aftermarket keyless entry cause my factory one is having problems. Called Ford Dealership and they said all the parts are obsolete, etc. So I'm DIY now. I've got one issue before I can move forward. The lock actuators have the standard two prongs but there is a switch related to the PATS system that I have to work around (understandably). I think it disables the ground side of the actuator... anybody know if this is true? thanks.