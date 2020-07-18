96 gt electrical issue

I'm having an issue that started yesterday. The horn started blowing constantly for several minutes, then stopped,while car was sitting in thee garage and no one was doing anything with it. A couple hours later,( while I was home this time) it did it again, I disconnected the battery then. I removed the horn relay, reconnected battery, and now the lights stay on all the time, (head and tail). Disconnected the horns, reconnected the horn relay, lights still stay on. I don't see anything obvious, bad wires etc. Car is usually in garage, driven on weekends for fun. Any help is greatly appreciated.
1996 GT Convertible
 

Does your car have a factory ACTIVE theft system? If so, think that the problem is that the car "thinks" it's being broken into. What can cause this? How about a bad door ajar switch.
 
Does your car have a factory ACTIVE theft system? If so, think that the problem is that the car "thinks" it's being broken into. What can cause this? How about a bad door ajar switch.
It does. I'm just wondering, if it was that, wouldn't the horn blow like an alarm system, [honk honk honk], instead of a constant blow? And the lights don't flash, they just stay on. I'm baffled.
 
