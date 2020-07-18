96 gt electrical issue

I'm having an issue that started yesterday. The horn started blowing constantly for several minutes, then stopped,while car was sitting in thee garage and no one was doing anything with it. A couple hours later,( while I was home this time) it did it again, I disconnected the battery then. I removed the horn relay, reconnected battery, and now the lights stay on all the time, (head and tail). Disconnected the horns, reconnected the horn relay, lights still stay on. I don't see anything obvious, bad wires etc. Car is usually in garage, driven on weekends for fun. Any help is greatly appreciated.

1996 GT Convertible