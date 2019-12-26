96 gt no power to fuel pump

A

Awebster96gt

New Member
Dec 7, 2019
1
0
1
25
Ohio
So I have a stock 96 gt 4.6 sohc. I was having fuel pressure issuses( dropping to 0 psi on full throttle) fixed that, replaced fuel pump. The return line was rusted thru. After repairs car ran great until one day I was sitting at idle at a light then the car stalls. Would not restart. Pushed it to the side of the road. Went and got a few tools came back and it fired right up. Drove it almost home and stalled again. No fuel pressure. Now it will not start back up. I checked the 20a fuse it's getting power to both side. Checked the inertia switch for power and wiring to fuel pump no power at either of them. So I went to the ccrm to check power and I'm not getting power to #5 pin. Would that mean the ccrm is bad and could it be fixed without replacing it
 

