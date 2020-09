So I plan on putting the On3 turbo on my gt and I am trying to get 400hp on it. I was wondering what parts I would need to get or that would be smart to get. I already know that the stock rods and pistons tend to go out around 400-450hp and I plan on buying them but I don't know what sizing would be best and I'm not sure where I should buy them. If anyone has any knowledge about this build I would greatly appreciate your help.