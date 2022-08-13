96 GT Overheating Issues

New here. Just picked up a 96 GT a couple weeks ago. Having some heat problems. Turns out fan isn't running unless AC is turned on. Gets to about the A in normal never hits red. I've seen this discussed In multiple threads but they are fairly old. Since the fan comes on with AC ( not sure if it's low or high speed working , its barely audible but pushing air , I assume means the ccrm is working. Possible ECT? The part numbers are confusing for the sensors since there are two and the sending unit for the gauge seems to work just fine. Will disconnecting a sensor make the fan run? Also is there audible difference between high speed and low? If I leave the AC on and drive so I know the fan is still running it still gets the needle past halfway pushing towards A. If I idle with AC in the driveway until warm it cools down to normal and stays , ac off temp just climbs as fan doesn't run at all. So to me it seems as the only the low speed runs with AC on. I know there is likely a lot of things it could be but just looking for some direction on it. I have burped the coolant system. No intake leaks I'm aware nothing seen at least( it did spew coolant from the back of the intake heater hose on the drive home since I did not know the fan wasn't running and it got too hot. Since I've tested at home the hose has not leaked again as I monitor the temp closely while troubleshooting.