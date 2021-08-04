96 GT running hot

I bought another GT coupe last year as a beater to drive around. The wife took liking to it since it a 5 spd so she has driven it more than I have since I got it. The water pump started leaking around the 4th of July. I changed it a couple weeks ago. While I was there, I changed the thermostat and flushed the whole cooling system and put fresh coolant in. This past weekend, I did a bunch of suspension work to it. Yesterday I took it to get aligned. Temp was around 94 outside. I ran errands after the alignment with the AC on. Temp slowly crept up to the A of normal. It took a bit to get to the A. For a while it hovered around the M. I turn the AC off when it hit the A and drove with the windows down. Temp went down to the M but did not drop lower. This was the first time I really drove it since the water pump. In fact, it has been a while since I have gone more than a few feet in it. Wife says temp is always in the middle but she noticed it going up at a light last week but then as she starting moving it went back down. Not sure if it was like this before the changes or not.

Temp is about the same today. I drove our 96 Gt Vert and the temp gauge did not go past the middle of the R. I was dead in the middle of the R the whole time. I also changed the thermostat on the vert and did a flush a few days after the coupe so it has the same napa 195 deg thermostat in it.

While I do not think the coupe is "overheating", I think it is running hotter than it should. Any ideas on what to check? I though about changing the thermostat again but I do not know if that is what is really wrong. Wife wants her car back but I am hesitant to let her go bombing around in it if it is going to eventually overheat. She may not notice when and if it does:rolleyes:
 

