96 GT running hot

I bought another GT coupe last year as a beater to drive around. The wife took liking to it since it a 5 spd so she has driven it more than I have since I got it. The water pump started leaking around the 4th of July. I changed it a couple weeks ago. While I was there, I changed the thermostat and flushed the whole cooling system and put fresh coolant in. This past weekend, I did a bunch of suspension work to it. Yesterday I took it to get aligned. Temp was around 94 outside. I ran errands after the alignment with the AC on. Temp slowly crept up to the A of normal. It took a bit to get to the A. For a while it hovered around the M. I turn the AC off when it hit the A and drove with the windows down. Temp went down to the M but did not drop lower. This was the first time I really drove it since the water pump. In fact, it has been a while since I have gone more than a few feet in it. Wife says temp is always in the middle but she noticed it going up at a light last week but then as she starting moving it went back down. Not sure if it was like this before the changes or not.Temp is about the same today. I drove our 96 Gt Vert and the temp gauge did not go past the middle of the R. I was dead in the middle of the R the whole time. I also changed the thermostat on the vert and did a flush a few days after the coupe so it has the same napa 195 deg thermostat in it.While I do not think the coupe is "overheating", I think it is running hotter than it should. Any ideas on what to check? I though about changing the thermostat again but I do not know if that is what is really wrong. Wife wants her car back but I am hesitant to let her go bombing around in it if it is going to eventually overheat. She may not notice when and if it does