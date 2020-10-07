96 Mustang GT vert. Had some mods when I bought it. What do I do now?

Lemme first say, this is not my dream car. I hate autos, and I don't like convertibles. But this was a deal I simply could not pass up. This car runs fantastic. It had a massive cold air intake. Header back dual exhaust that sounds incredible. Nice american racing wheels. Big ole cowl hood. And a B&M Hammer ratchet shifter. The car is completely rust free, and drives great. Literally zero issues in that respect. It will tear it's z rated tires off like that's what it was built to do. The only thing the "freedom machine" needs, is paint and a new back window. Again...vert problems. And I bought this car a year ago for......nope you're wrong. $800 bucks. My mechanic was speechless. Zero rust, needs nothing mechanically, and I can roast it's tires all day long. Oh yeah....and the odometer broke at 74k which they love to do, but it was last registered before I bought it at 72k, so it still has less than 100k on the clock. So, my question to you....what do I do with it now?
 

