96 mustangt will a 2003 cobra guage cluster work in a 96 gt

tsemmett

tsemmett

Active Member
Jul 2, 2019
174
21
28
37
US
No (or at least not without a ton of electrical work). The newer clusters get their information from the ECU, while the 96-98's rely on external sensors (which is why you have 2 coolant temp senders, one for the ECU one for the temp gauge). Cluster Interchange Info
 
T

Thomas Camp

New Member
Apr 13, 2020
5
0
1
41
Albertville,Alabama
Ok thanks for the advice i have a couple of more questions if you dont care man i bought a 96 cobra instrument cluster and i was planning on putting it in my 96 gt will it work and i am gonna put a mechanical temp guage in it and i was gonna tap into one of the factory senders would that work thanks
 
