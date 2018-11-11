96 pats help

Hello Stangfam,
I have a 1996 cobra. Running and functioning perfectly fine. My pats transceiver (black plastic ring with wire running under driver side dash and connects via a white plastic head ) broke near the black plastic ring part that goes onto ignition cylinder. Now the theft light blinks rapidly and will not allow me to start the car. I have got a used Oem Pats transceiver and am ready to install it. Will it be as simple as slapping the functioning pats transceiver on and throwing out the old one that broke?? Any and all information will help a lot!
