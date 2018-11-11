96 pats help

If you broke your halo ring there is a away is you take it apart there is a ribbon with 3 prongs that goes to the ring. If you broke the ring off you can (i used) some speaker wire or whatever and i wrapped my key with a couple winds with the wire, one end of the speaker wire I spilt so it touched 2 prongs then the other end wire to the far end prong, On the transceiver board where the ribbon plugs into there is a little arrow on the little black receiver thats the side I plugged the singe end to.

No more flashing theft light.