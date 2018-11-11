96 pats help

Hello Stangfam,

I have a 1996 cobra. Running and functioning perfectly fine. My pats transceiver (black plastic ring with wire running under driver side dash and connects via a white plastic head ) broke near the black plastic ring part that goes onto ignition cylinder. Now the theft light blinks rapidly and will not allow me to start the car. I have got a used Oem Pats transceiver and am ready to install it. Will it be as simple as slapping the functioning pats transceiver on and throwing out the old one that broke?? Any and all information will help a lot!
 

Will it be as simple as slapping the functioning pats transceiver on and throwing out the old one that broke??
Yes.

>>>from 1996 Ford manual.
Transceiver

Removal
  1. Remove ignition switch lock cylinder (11582) from steering column housing. Refer to Section 11-04 .
  2. Remove screw retaining passive anti-theft transceiver module to steering column lock cylinder housing (3511).
  3. NOTE: Only apply pressure or leverage below the key cylinder lower rib.

    Locate rib on steering column lock cylinder housing, using a small screwdriver gently pry passive anti-theft transceiver module over the rib.
  4. Disconnect passive anti-theft transceiver module from steering column locators and wiring harness connector.
 
Yes.

Thank You! Will I have to reprogram the keys I already have for the car ? By doing the "put ket to on(run) position and off a few times to reprogram it?
 
You asked a question. "is it as SIMPLE as replacing the broken part" to which I replied "Yes".

If PATS needed to be reprogrammed, then:
  • It would not be a "simple" job. A major OBTW such as necessary reprogramming should be mentioned.
  • there would have been a mention of the need to reprogram PATS in the Ford service manual snip that was included.
Don't over think this. Think of the PATS transceiver as a radio antenna. This is not the same as changing the chip key, the cluster, or the PCM.
 
You asked a question. "is it as SIMPLE as replacing the broken part" to which I replied "Yes".

If PATS needed to be reprogrammed, then:
  • It would not be a "simple" job. A major OBTW such as necessary reprogramming should be mentioned.
  • there would have been a mention of the need to reprogram PATS in the Ford service manual snip that was included.
Thank you very much for the assistance, really appreciate you taking the time.
 
If you broke your halo ring there is a away is you take it apart there is a ribbon with 3 prongs that goes to the ring. If you broke the ring off you can (i used) some speaker wire or whatever and i wrapped my key with a couple winds with the wire, one end of the speaker wire I spilt so it touched 2 prongs then the other end wire to the far end prong, On the transceiver board where the ribbon plugs into there is a little arrow on the little black receiver thats the side I plugged the singe end to.
No more flashing theft light.
 
