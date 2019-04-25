96 V6 Supercharger question

I got a 96 3.8 V6 that there is no way I can save up the $5000 - $7000 for a supercharger kit.
I found a local junkyard that has a 96 Thunderbird with a 3.8 by supercharged motor. I believe it's the stock charger that came on those cars back then. If I could get it cheap enough would the HP gain be worth the trouble taking it off and installing it on my car? Also, what all would I need to rip off the Thunderbird to put on my car?
