96 V6 Supercharger question

I found a local junkyard that has a 96 Thunderbird with a 3.8 by supercharged motor. I believe it's the stock charger that came on those cars back then. If I could get it cheap enough would the HP gain be worth the trouble taking it off and installing it on my car? Also, what all would I need to rip off the Thunderbird to put on my car?

Hi, folks. Brand new here. Owned a couple of 70s pickups, but otherwise no Fords in my life until now. Got a couple of teenage girls who have gone Mustang-nuts, though, so we just picked up a '96 3.8 ragtop on the cheap. Needs a lot of work before it's going to pass the necessary provincial inspection, so I'm sure to be asking lots of stupid questions here (let''s see how far that new Haynes book is going to get me...)I'm curious about this as well, and surprised nobody answered buddy here a year ago. What's the story on transplanting a blown T-bird 3.8 into one of these things? Should we start watching the junkyards or not?