97 3.8l overheating

A

Allan365

New Member
Jun 28, 2020
1
0
1
65
Oklahoma
New here. Not really sure how or where to post. Have a 97 v6 pretty stock. Had ac issues & resoldered relay in ccrm which fixed compressor not cycling. Now it's heating up & cooling fan won't come on. Jumped to battery & fan works. Blew an upper radiator hose, refilled coolant & burped system. Sending unit to gauge works (gauge works fine & multimeter checks ok), the one next to the thermostat. Not sure how to check coolant sensor switch (mine has 2 sensors-one next to thermostat and the other to the left of them on a water jacket) or the operation of the ccrm. Help if possible.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
D Engine overheating Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
8 Coolant leak Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
C Overheating problems Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
G 1998 3.8L V6 overheating at idle, gauge doesn’t go up. SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 3
H Engine Overheating Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
A Overheating issue 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 6
dvelek 65 Mustang overheating are high speeds 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 15
T 1995 mustang overheating BAD!! 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 33
H Car overheating when engine sits at idle SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 6
H recently installed alluminum radiator and electric fan on 89 5.0 overheating 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
J Engine Fan SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
B 1966 289 Mustang Overheating 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 8
starstruck106 Car overheated and now it won't turn over - help PLEASE 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 51
9 overheating help 1995 gt 5.0 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 12
S Mystery Overheating problem 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 6
K '78 v6 overheating Help!!! 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 7
S 2004 Mustang GT Overheating SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
9 serious overheating issues 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 19
lxhatch91 Overheating problem help 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 19
Mustang Christine Overheating?? What could be wrong?? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
K Overheating issue help. SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 1
Ransom89 Progress Thread Overheating! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
N Fox 1986 v6 overheating 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 11
T Engine 1990 5.0- Overheating and Smoke after Head Swap (Need advice ASAP) Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
stangbro916 Mark Viii 4v swap to 98gt has caused overheating and I'm stuck plz help!!! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 11
T Chasing overheating issue 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
B 86' 4 eye 306 carb. Built. Overheating Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 40
paddyrk New radiator, still overheating Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 22
J 91 GT fox overheating Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 81
T Engine Overheating 95 gt HELP 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 7
A Overheating at hwy speeds 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 33
J 1996 Mustang GT 4.6l, Overheating SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
B Overheating 05 v6 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
5 Engine 1990 car overheating at idle and rad staying cold Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
9 Timming issue, overheating please help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 20
86hatch5.0 Where Do I Start? (overheating) Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 23
393LX Overheating Mystery Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 25
Z Please Help With 5.0 Overheating Issue 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
C Vortech 5.0 With Overheating Problem Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
C 95 Gt Supercharged Overheating 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 5
H 2003 Gt Overheating Issues (please Help) 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
V Overheating V6 1997 Mustang 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
D Overheating Issues - Water Pump? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 36
magnet18 Overheated, Now Dies When Warm 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 29
miss_molly_mustang Overheating... ? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 8
Y Coolant Came Out Of Overflow Cap; Car Wont Start 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 1
S Overheating & Cutting Out Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 13
Ethan Keirn Overheating 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 30
Michael Flores Overheating 1995 5.0 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 13
plantmeister Car Running Hot Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 62
Similar threads
Top Bottom