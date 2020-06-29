97 3.8l overheating

New here. Not really sure how or where to post. Have a 97 v6 pretty stock. Had ac issues & resoldered relay in ccrm which fixed compressor not cycling. Now it's heating up & cooling fan won't come on. Jumped to battery & fan works. Blew an upper radiator hose, refilled coolant & burped system. Sending unit to gauge works (gauge works fine & multimeter checks ok), the one next to the thermostat. Not sure how to check coolant sensor switch (mine has 2 sensors-one next to thermostat and the other to the left of them on a water jacket) or the operation of the ccrm. Help if possible.