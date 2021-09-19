97 4.6 gt. Supercharger &‽‽‽

I need some insight from you wise guys.... adding a vortech v3 si.. I'm sure I need to upgrade my fuel system.. I've noticed some ppl going with the 42 lb injectors. Looking for some insight. Also wanting to dump a little more money into this setup and I'd really like some opinions on the best bang for my buck. Items I initially thought about were TB,Plenum, changing up the rear end. Obviously everyone has a budget. I'm lookin to spend maybe an additional 2-3 k on performance to try and get my ponies up. Any insight would be awesome. Idk much but I would love to learn